Showers are making a comeback this evening, set to continue throughout Monday night. Much of the rain will be on the lighter side, but some isolated heavier downpours will be possible. Temperatures will remain quite a bit milder than the past few nights, as much of the Upstate sees lows fall only to the low 50s. Readings in the mountains will fall to the upper 40s, but even that is a big step up from the cold nights last weekend!
The warmup has only just begun, too! We're in for a prolonged stretch of Spring-like warmth that will carry us to the end of the work week! Expect highs in the 70s through Friday on the South Carolina/Georgia side of the region, and some pleasantly warm 60s across the mountains of North Carolina.
That warmth will come with occasional showers during the same stretch, with Tuesday night and Wednesday morning looking to offer up the greatest likelihood of heavier rain beyond tonight. Hit-or-miss showers will remain a possibility through Friday.
We'll worry about this down the road, but make sure to savor the warm weather while it's here this week! It looks like a big shot of cold air may be in the works by the end of the weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.