We're in for a prolonged stretch of Spring-like warmth that will carry us to the end of the work week! Expect highs in the 70s through Friday on the South Carolina/Georgia side of the region, and some pleasantly warm 60s across the mountains of North Carolina. Lows in the 40s and 50s.
That warmth will come with occasional showers during the same stretch, with Tuesday night and Wednesday morning looking to offer up the greatest likelihood of heavier rain beyond tonight. Hit-or-miss showers will remain a possibility through Friday.
For the weekend, we're looking at a dry Saturday, with increasing rain chances on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s. Winter's not over yet, it turns sharply colder into early next week.
