(FOX Carolina) - Comfortably cool, springtime air lingers for the next few days with plenty of sunshine in place. As the heat kicks up and the humidity builds toward the end of the week, small rain chances return.
Temperatures this morning sit in the 50s and low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Expect the clouds to clear out and a strong breeze to develop, with gusts to 30 mph in the higher elevations. Highs today sit near and just a touch cooler than springtime "normals", reaching 78 for the Upstate and 67 in the mountains.
The wind will relax a bit on Tuesday, with full sunshine. The morning starts cool, in the 40s and 50s bringing a refreshing feel to the air. The afternoon temperatures sit below-average everywhere, in the mid-60s to mid-70s area-wide. Wednesday follows suit with just a few more clouds and highs in the 70s across the region.
Thursday through next weekend will bring a decent uptick in temperatures bringing highs back into the 80s to near 90 in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains. Mountain towns may see a spot or two of rain over the weekend, but it looks as of now like the Upstate will remain dry for the next 7 days.
