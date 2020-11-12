After heavy morning rain and storms, we are starting to have improving weather conditions across the Upstate and the Mountains but we are not completely out of the woods yet as flooding is still a concern.
A Flood Watch remains in place until 7PM tonight for select counties. A few showers will be possible today, but it's not expected to be as heavy and steady as this mornings rain. Make sure you find another route if you come upon flooded roads or walkways. Please be careful and stay safe.
The rain is tapering off this afternoon and most of us will have dry weather conditions for the second half of the day. Temperatures today are steady in the lower and middle 70s and we will drop in the 50s and 60s for overnight lows.
Friday wraps up the week with sunshine. The morning chill wears off to highs in the 70s area-wide.
Our weather also looks pretty good for the weekend. A pop-up shower will be possible, but overall expect a partly cloudy sky condition. High temperatures around the region will be in the 60s.
A blast of cooler air will arrive next week, with plenty of sunshine. Highs will only climb into the 50s and lower 60s, feeling very fall-like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.