The week begins on a chilly, dry note before a disturbance moves up the Carolina coast that will deliver spotty rain and some possible brief snow on Tuesday. The week should dry and warm up from Wednesday onward.
Mostly sunny but staying cool today, with a strong breeze from the east/northeast at times. Highs reach the upper 50s in the Upstate and lower 50s in the mountains.
A lower pressure system will move up the Carolina coast Tuesday which will deliver spotty rain to the area in the morning, though most areas will remain dry, especially in western NC. There's also a very small chance that some light wet snow could mix in Tuesday morning in the foothills and easternmost parts of the Upstate thanks to sub-freezing air in the lower and middle atmosphere, though that risk is incredibly small and shouldn't pose a widespread travel threat.
The rest of the day Tuesday will hold on to cooler temperatures in the low to mid-50s, with some sunshine by the afternoon.
Temperatures soar back into the 60s and 70s by Wednesday thanks to high pressure moving in from the southwest, and that will keep our temperatures above normal through next weekend.
There will also be another round of scattered showers that will move through the area on Friday and should dry up by Saturday.
