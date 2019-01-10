While staying clear today, the wind should begin to back off in the afternoon, allowing highs to briefly rebound into the upper 40s Upstate. The mountains, however, stay in the 30s. Tonight, temperatures return to the 20s across the area.
Friday looks a little nicer with less wind and continued sunshine. Highs should return to around 50 degrees Upstate and holds off in the mid-40s in the mountains, ahead of the next wet and wintry weather setup over the weekend.
On Saturday, a few stray raindrops and perhaps a few flurries could pop up early in the morning, generally in the mountains and extreme northern Upstate. The main rain will hold off until Saturday evening in the Upstate with a light rain/snow mix happening throughout the day up in the mountains.
Rain will fall steadily Saturday night in the Upstate and mix with snow in the mountains, which could even result in some ice with temperatures near/below freezing.
Rain will continue Sunday morning and then lighten up throughout the day before moving out Sunday afternoon. That'll set up the southeast for another dose of sunshine and seasonably cool conditions early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.