Intensely hot weather continues for another day, before a better chance at afternoon rain returns with more comfortable temperatures into the weekend.
Full sunshine this morning will have temperatures climbing quickly. It will start in the 60s to near 70 degrees, heating up to 95 in the Upstate and 90 in the mountains. This is 12 degrees hotter than it should be across the entire area, so stay aware of the intensity of the afternoon. There's a slight chance at an afternoon pocket or two of rain, mainly in the mountains, but it won't be enough to cool anyone down.
Finally, we break free of the 90s to end the week. High temperatures will return to 89 for the Upstate and 85 in the mountains, with a few more clouds and a better chance at spotty rain and storm in the late afternoon and evening.
This weekend we'll see more clouds than sunshine and isolated afternoon storms. That'll help highs return to near-normal for this time of year in the low to mid-80s, which is only around 2 degrees above average.
Slightly less rain on Monday and Tuesday will have highs back in the mid to even upper 80s briefly, but it looks as though an even bigger cool-down finally makes its way into the southeast toward the middle of next week. Highs could end up reaching as low as the 70s in some spots, so we'll watch (and hope) for that, keeping you updated on the latest information.
