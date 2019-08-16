Generally dry and sunny for the end of the week, with isolated storms returning over the weekend. The heat stays above average for a few more days before dropping slightly into the 80s.
Hot and humid today, with highs reaching 92 in the Upstate and 87 for the mountains. This is a couple degrees above normal for this time of year. Rain chance should remain low to wrap up the week, with plenty of sunshine.
Isolated storms will be possible late Saturday with highs in the low 90s in the Upstate and mid-80s for the mountains. More widespread moisture will begin to push in on Sunday, with a better rain chance developing by the afternoon. Highs will still warm to 86-92 area-wide.
Scattered storms will be possible each afternoon next week, with highs back in the 80s, settling down to "normal" for this time of year.
