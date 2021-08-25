Happy Wednesday everyone! Heat and humidity hold strong in the southeast this week, with highs stretching several degrees above average. After a few days of mainly dry weather, today rain and storms return. We break down the forecast below.
Moisture from the Atlantic will increase shower and storm chances today, along with the peak heating of the day. That leaves us with a 40% chance for potential showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms may go strong to even severe, so stay weather aware! A marginal risk is in place across the region to account for this. High temperatures will reach the middle 80s to lower 90s, which is a few degrees above average for this time of year. Tonight dries out with lows in the 60s and low 70s and fog will settle back in.
Tomorrow brings another chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, but no wash-out weather is expected. Highs will remain hot in the middle 80s to lower 90s.
Over the weekend, a 20-30% chance of afternoon storms linger, with otherwise a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 80s to 90 degrees.
The Tropics are becoming active again with a few disturbances to keep an eye on in the distant Atlantic. At least 2 areas have a high chance of becoming named storms over the next 5 days, we'll keep you up to date on the latest.
