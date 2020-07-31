Hotter days last into the weekend as rain chances stay quite small. We're also following Hurricane Isaias closely as it could make a pass at the Carolina coastline Monday.
Hot and humid conditions continue this afternoon and into the evening hours with a few showers and storms becoming more likely toward sunset. The overnight hours will be dry.
The weekend looks to be less widespread with afternoon storms, perhaps offering up fully dry conditions Saturday. Highs each day will reach the 90s across the Upstate. Sunday looks to bring a variably cloudy sky and a small chance of showers to the mountains, but the Upstate's rain chance remains very low.
With a slightly westward shift to the track of Isaias, scattered showers will become more likely Monday, but any threat for flooding or high winds remains well away from the Upstate. After Isaias accelerates away from the Carolina coasts, a return to early August normal weather is expected.
