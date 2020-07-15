Scorching heat will likely continue over the next couple of days before late day showers and storms return later this week into this weekend.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 8 PM for the Upstate counties. Ground level ozone will be at levels unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, elderly, and those with lung health issues.
Hazy sunshine and fair weather clouds will be the rule today with highs reaching the upper 80s to middle 90s, climbing toward 95 degrees in some spots for the Upstate. There remains a 10% chance of showers, but most places will continue to stay dry.
This general pattern continues Thursday for the Upstate, but mountain storm chances will begin climbing. This trend will slowly build into the Upstate over the weekend, causing temperatures to fall just a few degrees into the lower 90s.
Expect similar conditions to last into next week!
