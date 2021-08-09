Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the new work-week.
The next 7 days will feel a lot like August should, with hot and humid weather along with scattered storms each afternoon. We're also watching two areas of the tropics, as hurricane season heats up as well.
Hot temperatures kick back up in the afternoon with highs reaching 91 in the Upstate and 86 in the mountains. An isolated shower or storms could pop up, but most areas hold onto mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight drops back into the 60s and low 70s with clearing.
Tomorrow will bring more of the same, with hot and humid conditions dominating. Highs will warm to 86-91 area-wide with a few late day storms.
Rain chances will increase Wednesday and onward, mainly for each afternoon as highs reach the 80s to lower 90s each day. This is just slightly above average for this time of year, and this heat will hold steady into the weekend.
We're also watching the tropics as a system could develop in the Caribbean this week. Right now it looks to approach Florida sometime this upcoming weekend, we'll keep you updated.
