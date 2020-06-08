Upper level moisture from Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring clouds to the area Monday, followed by a chance for scattered showers and storms through midweek.
This morning stays warm and muggy, with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Increasing clouds will keep high temperatures in the 80s for the afternoon, with an isolated shower or storm.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms become possible ahead of a cold front that will eventually help push the remnants of Cristobal northeast of our area.
That will leave things dry and a bit cooler with lots of sun and highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday.
Generally dry weather will continue into the weekend, with only a small chance at a mountain shower or storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.