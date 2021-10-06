The rainy pattern continues the next few days, then we start to dry out for the weekend.
This morning starts with scattered rain and temperatures in the 60s, with wet weather continuing for the majority of the day. Highs reach the low to mid-70s. More of the same comes tomorrow, with highs slightly cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s. An additional 2-4" of rain could fall through the end of the week.
Friday itself becomes a transition day, with some sun getting through the clouds at times, but on and off rain continuing.
We start the weekend with some brief showers possible, then clearing finally returns! Saturday ends up partly cloudy in the low to mid-70s, heating up to the upper 70s by Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. Overnights stay comfortable in the 50s to 60 degrees.
The dry weather continues into early next week with 70s to near 80 Monday and Tuesday, low to mid 70s for the mountains.
