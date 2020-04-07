Warm air will stick around through most of the week with small rain and storm chances. A cool-down arrives late week and lasts through most of the Easter weekend.
This afternoon brings a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers possible as highs reach the 70s to lower 80s. The thunderstorm potential is not zero but does look relatively low at this time - an isolated strong storm is possible but not likely.
Tomorrow looks less showery in the afternoon, but the threat for a few stronger afternoon and evening storms is slightly higher as more "fuel" will be in place. Highs reach the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s, which will be near records for the day. The Upstate record is 85 degrees and 83 in the mountains.
Cooler weather will approach late in the week, and that means a drop from the 80s on Thursday to the 60s on Friday.
Easter weekend looks great on Saturday with cooler air sticking around. Confidence is slightly increasing for rain and storms to arrive by Easter Sunday during the evening hours, but stay tuned for further changes.
