Temperatures will continue rising in the days ahead as dry weather generally sticks around.
Dense valley fog in the mountains this morning gradually clears to partly cloudy conditions through the day with highs near 80 degrees. The Upstate will stay mostly sunny, dry, and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The rest of the week stays dry and increasingly warm with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees, especially on Friday in the Upstate.
The weekend looks mostly dry save for spotty afternoon showers in the mountains and a small chance of rain in the Upstate starting on Sunday.
Isolated rain chances continue into early next week along with some "cooler" air, though temperatures will still be considered above average.
