Unseasonably warm air will stick around through the week, likely breaking records several days ahead of a MUCH-deserved cool down for the weekend. It may finally feel like fall for all your outdoor plans!
This morning starts partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog given yesterday's pockets of heavy rain. Temperatures in the 60s to low 70s will reach the 80s to near 90 degrees, staying just short of record territory. A few showers are possible this afternoon across the mountains - the Upstate should stay generally dry.
Wednesday will heat right back up into the low 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains with sunshine. Records should easily be beaten area-wide Thursday - expect nearly full sun and highs in the 90-96 degree range.
A cold front will slip through Friday, but not before one last day of potential record heat happens with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. While the front will usher in cooler air, it may not come with lots of sun this weekend. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with rain becoming more likely toward late Sunday into Monday.
Afternoon highs, though, will drop around 20-25 degrees into the 60s and low 70s!
