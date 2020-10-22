Happy Thursday! This week we have experienced a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with temperatures climbing well above normal for this time of year.
That warm air mass will be sticking around today as temperatures jump into the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon and evening hours. This evening will be great for any outdoor activities.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 50s and 60s, holding onto that partly cloudy sky.
We may be waking up with some patchy fog once again for our Friday morning commute. A stray shower will also be possible in the Mountains Friday afternoon with the Upstate keeping a partly cloudy sky.
There's a greater chance for showers to roll through the region starting Saturday afternoon lingering through Sunday morning.
Temperatures will run warm for these next several days. Check it out in the 7-Day forecast below.
