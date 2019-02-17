Several disturbances will move through between now and next weekend causing rain chances daily from Tuesday onward.
Steady rain will move through the area this evening and linger into the early morning hours Monday with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
The rest of the day Monday will be dry, and a bit breezy especially in the mountains with NW winds at 15-25 mph and highs in the 50s and 60s.
Tuesday will begin dry as clouds build back into the area before rain gradually pushes back in during the afternoon and evening with highs returning to the 40s.
Heavy rain will fall Tuesday night, with even the possibility of some mountain freezing rain as lows get near freezing.
Rain will continue during a good chunk of the day Wednesday with highs staying in the 40s.
Thursday and Friday will be a bit warmer, but still with on and off showers throughout the day as a front stalls over the area with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Another system will push in next weekend and re-up our rain chances both Saturday and Sunday making flooding a bigger possibility especially after the rain that will have fallen from previous rains during the week.
Things should dry out by the following Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.