Hot temps and small rain chances will be the rule through most of this week. A front approaches toward Thursday and Friday and that will increase our threat for afternoon storms.
Tonight will be mild and clear. Lows will drop to 71 in the Upstate and 65 for the mountains for Tuesday morning. Through the day we’ll get more sweltering sunshine and highs will warm to 92 in the Upstate and 87 in the mountains. Humidity levels will be high, so it will feel like 95-100 degrees. Storm chances will be low.
More of the same for Wednesday as dangerous heat continues and rain chances will be small. Thursday will bring a chance for isolated storms, but Friday should be a decent shot at rain for the mountains and parts of the Upstate. Highs will stay in the 90s, so all the heat could fuel some stronger storms late day Friday and even into the weekend.
Expect scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, so keep this in mind for your outdoor plans! Temps will go down to the 80s with a better shot at rain.
