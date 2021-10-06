We have a couple of more days of rain, then we start to dry it out this weekend.
Overnight, the showers continue, with a few rumbles of thunder. Watch for areas of heavy rain. Lows will be in the mid 60s for the Upstate, and near 60 in the mountains.
For Thursday, it's more of the same. Expect frequent showers with some local flooding possible. Because of this a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for portions of the northern Upstate and NC mountain. Another 2-4" of rain will add up through the week on top of what we've already received.
Friday looks like another wet day under cloudy skies. Highs for the end of the week and over the weekend will be in the 70s across the region, with lower 60s at night for the Upstate, and middle 50s in the mountains.
The weekend is looking dry at this point, with more sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 60s, with some 50s in the mountains.
The dry weather continues into early next week with 70s to near 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday.
