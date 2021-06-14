SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS until 4:45 p.m. for Greenville County including Mauldin, Simpsonville and Fountain Inn
SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS until 4:15 p.m. for Anderson and Pickens County Easley, Clemson, Central and Liberty
SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS until 4:45 p.m. for Rutherford County, Spartanburg County and Cherokee County
For tonight we're looking at decreasing clouds and temperatures cooling into the upper 60s for the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains.
The humidity will be noticeably lower on Tuesday and lasting the rest of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny and still warm to hot, but at least it will be a lot more comfortable out there. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s Tuesday, then mid 80s Wednesday, with upper 80s on Thursday. The mercury will get back into the low 90s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be 60s, except mid 50s Thursday and Friday.
The weekend isn't looking too bad. We have a 20% chance of storms on Saturday, then 40% Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s Saturday for the Upstate then mid to upper 80s on Sunday. The mountains will see highs in the 80s . Lows will be in the 60s with some 50s in the mountains.
Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will approach next week with a soaking rain a possibility for the Upstate.
