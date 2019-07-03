A heat wave is underway for our Fourth of July week! Expect heat index values to approach dangerous levels, with a few isolated storms to cool things down. Better chance for rain comes late Thursday into Friday.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows down to 72 in the Upstate and 66 for the mountains. Thursday will bring more intense heat, but afternoon storm chances will be higher! With partly cloudy skies, we’ll get highs up to 93 in the Upstate and 67 in the mountains. Heat index will range from 95-100 for many spots, so be sure to take lots of breaks if you are working outside.
Scattered storms will develop after 2PM on the 4th, with heavy rain and lightning being the primary threats. A few more storms could push in during the evening, with the best chance for storms in our eastern counties.
Friday brings an even better chance for rain and storms, with the best chance between 2-8PM. A 50% chance for storms will be carried into the weekend.
Any storm that develops could become briefly strong, with lightning being the primary threat.
