Storm chances start the week, but drier and hotter weather could predominate later this week.
This morning brings patchy fog and a partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures sitting generally in the 60s. Scattered storms are likely to develop again this afternoon, initially in the mountains and then moving into the Upstate. Gusty wind and torrential rain as well as dangerous lightning are possible. Expect highs to reach the 80s.
Storm chances will continue Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, but the coverage may not be quite as expansive as we've seen at times in recent days.
Beginning Thursday, rain chances decrease as temperatures rise back toward the lower 90s. This pattern will hold into the weekend, though a few showers and storms will become a bit more likely toward Sunday.
