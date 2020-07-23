Plenty of heat continues into the weekend, but Friday will bring the next highest rain chance.
Partly cloudy skies this morning, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, turn mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Expect seasonably hot temperatures in the 80s to low 90s, with a better chance for storms in the mountains as opposed to the Upstate.
Storm chances increase on Friday, becoming scattered to numerous, with highs around 90 degrees. Expect rain chances to decrease to near normal levels for late July as highs hover in the low 90s over the weekend.
Early next week brings back the scorching heat - expect highs to reach the lower to middle 90s with little rain expected through Wednesday.
In the meantime, the tropics also heat up, with two areas to watch currently. You can see the latest tropical forecast HERE.
