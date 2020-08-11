Our typical summer pattern continues this afternoon. Temperatures are soaring into the 80°s and low 90°s in the low elevations...with 80°s in the mountains. Moving through the afternoon we'll see showers and T-Storms developing across the region. We're not expecting severe weather at this time but isolated heavy rain can't be ruled out.
We'll see the activity winding down this evening..with partial clearing. After midnight keep an eye to the sky..you could see the Perseid meteor showers...around 40-50 meteors per hour. Lows tonight will be near 70° with 60°s in the mountains.
Rain chances increase through the week with temperatures a few degrees below the average of 89°. The weekend still looks a bit stormy with high in the 90°s.
TROPICS:
We're watching Invest 95-L well out in the Atlantic with 35 mph winds. It appears it's going to miss the US. It'll track to the W-NW then hook to the north moving well away from the US. If it does become a storm it will be named Josephine.
