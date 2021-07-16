Showers and storms will be likely this weekend, mainly in the late afternoon and evening hours. Temps will slowly go down, but humidity will remain high.
Scattered storms will continue this evening, but fade as the sun goes down. By Saturday morning expect mostly clear conditions with temps near 70. Saturday will be mostly sunny to start, then afternoon storms will fire up! Rain will be likely in the mountains during the afternoon, then a better chance for the Upstate will come during the evening.
Sunday will be a repeat, with even greater coverage of showers and storms. The greatest threats with these storms will be lightning and heavy downpours, but strong winds or small hail can’t be ruled out.
The wet pattern continues Monday, with a brief drying for the AM, then afternoon and evening storms. Rain chances should slowly diminish through the week, with the intense heat returning!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.