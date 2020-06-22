Temperatures back off into the 80s for the next few days as showers and storms become scattered across the region. As the sky dries out Friday into the weekend, expect a big boost in temperatures.
This morning begins with temperatures in the 60s, under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Clouds will increase, with a few late morning rain showers possible. Highs reach 86 for the Upstate and 81 in the mountains as scattered rain and storms develop later in the day. Isolated storms could become strong, with damaging wind as the main threat.
Tomorrow follows suit, with a lingering shower possible on Thursday.
As it clears to more sunshine, the intense heat and humidity return Friday and stick around through the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s in the Upstate with decent sunshine and an isolated storm or two that fires up in the mountains.
