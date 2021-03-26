More storms are expected this weekend, with the primary threat for severe weather coming on Sunday afternoon. Clearing conditions are ahead early next week.
Saturday will start with clouds, then showers will develop through the day. Highs will warm into the 70s for most spots. A few storms will be possible in the mountains by late day, but severe threat is low.
Sunday will bring a line of storms, mainly between noon and 6PM. The storms will begin in the mountains, then push into the Upstate. There will be potential for damaging wind, hail and even a rogue tornado. Highs will get into the 70s once again.
Clearing skies are ahead for Monday, before more rain chances mid-week.
