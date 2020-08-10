Rain chances will increase through the week, with summery humidity as well. The same pattern will persist into the weekend.
Scattered showers and storms will move through this evening, then skies will clear tonight. Tuesday will start in the 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains with partly cloudy skies. Through the day we’ll see more scattered storms develop.
Rain chances will increase through the week, as we’ll go from scattered storms to a more widespread threat into Thursday and Friday.
Highs will remain close to normal for the time of year with upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains.
We’re still monitoring the tropics closely, and an area in the Atlantic (southeast of the Caribbean) could become a tropical system soon. Right now it looks to remain out at sea. We’ll keep you posted!
