Hot weather continues into Sunday as rain chances stay small. We're also following Isaias closely as it could make landfall Monday night near Myrtle Beach as a tropical storm. Local impacts would be fairly low, but some breezy winds and scattered storms are possible late Monday.
Sunday stays quite warm with highs in the 80s and 90s and a small chance of Upstate showers in the afternoon. The mountains will see a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, and one or two could briefly become severe with gusty wind the primary concern.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for McDowell, Yancey and Mitchell counties for Monday into Tuesday morning as some heavy downpours could linger causing issues.
Clouds build in Monday as heat levels back off slightly into the 80s as the outer edges of tropical moisture from Isaias spread farther inland. Scattered showers will become more likely during the afternoon and evening hours, but no major issues are expected. Isaias will accelerate away from the SC coast Tuesday.
This will mean a return to typical early August weather for the rest of the week - isolated afternoon showers and storms with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.