Rain chances increase this week as a front boundary approaches the Carolinas and Georgia. Temperatures will go down a bit thanks for extra clouds and late day rain. We’re also watching the Atlantic for the development of Isaias!
Isolated storms are possible through this afternoon and evening, with temps in the scorching 90s. Tonight we’ll see clearing skies and lows near 70.
The rain threat increases toward mid-week as a front approaches and lots of moisture moves into the region. Isolated flooding is going to be something to watch for, as showers and storms will be capable of high rain amounts. Wednesday and Thursday will bring the best chance at rain, at around 50-60% chances for both days.
We’ll continue to see pop-up storms into Friday and the weekend, but coverage should become a bit less. Rain chance goes down to 30% for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will creep back to around 90.
Also we’re watching the Atlantic for the next tropical system to form. It is expected to be called “Isaias” and make a run at the Caribbean later this week. Most models take it into Florida, but we’ll be watching for any potential turn north toward the Carolinas early next week.
