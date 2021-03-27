You'll want to keep an eye to the sky on Sunday and tuned to Fox Carolina, as we could see severe weather especially late morning and afternoon.
Overnight we'll see a few isolated showers and T-Storms, but severe weather isn't expected. Lows in the 60s.
Then our attention turns to Sunday with a cold front. Severe weather is dependent on the timing of the front. If it comes in earlier then we have a lower chance for severe weather, if it's later a higher chance. Be ready for severe weather with the Fox Carolina App, Fox Carolina on Facebook and on the air too.
All modes of severe weather are possible. Flash flooding and strong damaging winds are the highest threat with a lower chance for tornadoes and hail.
Cooler and quieter weather moves in later Sunday into early next week. Another chance of rain moves in later Tuesday into Wednesday with really chilly air moving in with some mountain snow possible and freezing conditions by Friday morning. Old man winter's not done yet!
Right now the weather looks quiet and cool heading into the Easter holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.