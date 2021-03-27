You'll want to keep an eye to the sky the next 24 hours and tuned to Fox Carolina, as we could see severe weather especially Sunday with a cold front.
We've already seen strong to severe storms across western NC today with gusty winds and hail. More showers and storms are expected this evening with torrential rain, hail, and winds over 50 mph possible. Stray showers and storms are expected overnight.
Then our attention turns to Sunday with a cold front. Severe weather is dependent on the timing of the front. If it comes in earlier then we have a lower chance for severe weather, if it's later a higher chance. Be ready for severe weather with the Fox Carolina App, Fox Carolina on Facebook and on the air too. All modes of severe weather are possible.
Cooler and quieter weather moves in later Sunday into early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.