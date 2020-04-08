Heavy storms are possible late tonight, before a big cool-down arrives this weekend! We’re watching for our next heavy rain-maker for Easter Sunday.
Through this evening we’ll have a threat for spotty showers and storms. Then a line of storms will approach the mountains late tonight.
Best chance for heavy rain and strong wind will come from 3-6AM in the mountains, and 5-7AM in the Upstate. A few severe storms are possible.
Thursday as a cold front moves in. Most of the rain will diminish before it can get into the Upstate.
Thursday afternoon will be cooler in the mountains with highs only in the 60s and 70s, while the Upstate will still be very warm in the lower 80s and breezy. The cold temps arrive Thursday night with lows down to 39-48 area-wide.
Friday will be a shock to the system after the warmth of this week! Highs will only get to 55 in the mountains, and 64 in the Upstate under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday looks dry and mild, but Sunday could bring some heavy rain! Right now models are in better agreement about some heavy rain toward the second half of the day, with the potential for strong t-storms. We’ll keep you posted on how the Easter forecast evolves
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.