A stagnant weather pattern is in store for the rest of this week and weekend, as uncomfortable heat and late day storms remain in the forecast.
Tonight expect scattered showers dissipating as we lost daytime heating. Skies will clear out and patchy fog will settle in for Friday morning with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Through the day on Friday we’ll have an uptick in afternoon storms, with a 50-60% chance area-wide. Highs will warm into the mid 80s to low 90s. Any storms that develop could pack damaging wind and lots of lightning.
This weekend will be likely classic July. Highs will be near normal for this time of year in the mid to upper 80s for the mountains and low 90s in the Upstate. Afternoon storms will develop, but they won’t be everywhere. We’ll have a 30-40% chance of getting soaked on Saturday and Sunday.
We’re also watching the tropics, as Gonzalo continues toward the Caribbean and Tropical Depression 8 heads toward Texas. Nothing is threatening the Carolinas or southeast at this time, but we’ll be watching for any changes or new developments.
Next week will be characterized by scattered afternoon storms and lots of HEAT! There is a possibility that we could see a decent cool-down by next weekend, as a cold front moves in! We’ll keep our fingers crossed and keep you posted!
