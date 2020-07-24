SEVERE ALERTS:
A flood advisory was issued for Cherokee County until 7 p.m. Friday. And a flood advisory is out for Greenville and Spartanburg until 8:30PM. Streams and creeks in the Gaffney and Draytonville areas will experience rapid rises. Deep ponding of water in low-lying and poor drainage areas will occur.
LATEST FORECAST:
A stagnant weather pattern is in store for the rest of this week and weekend as uncomfortable heat and late day storms remain in the forecast.
Scattered storms are possible area-wide this afternoon as highs reach the 80s and 90s. A few storms could become locally severe with damaging wind. Most activity will weaken toward sunset.
This weekend will be likely classic July. Highs will be near normal for this time of year in the mid to upper 80s for the mountains and low 90s in the Upstate. Afternoon storms will develop, but they won’t be everywhere. We’ll have a 30-40% chance of getting soaked on Saturday and Sunday.
Next week will be characterized by scattered afternoon storms and lots of HEAT! There is a possibility that we could see a decent cool-down by next weekend with a front! We’ll keep our fingers crossed and keep you posted!
We’re also watching the tropics, as Gonzalo continues toward the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Hanna heads toward Texas. Nothing is threatening the Carolinas or southeast at this time, but we’ll be watching for any changes or new developments.
