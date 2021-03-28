After scattered storms through Saturday and party of Sunday, the severe storm threat for our area has ended.
As the storms move into the Upstate, they may weaken briefly, before strengthening again toward mid-afternoon. While severe weather shouldn't be widespread, we still need to keep an eye out for damaging wind, hail, isolated flooding, and even a brief tornado.
By the evening, cooler and quieter weather moves in and lasts through Monday. Another chance of rain moves in later Tuesday into Wednesday with really chilly air moving in with some mountain snow possible and freezing conditions by Friday morning. Old man winter's not done yet!
Right now the weather looks quiet and cool heading into the Easter holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.