Storms will rumble through the next few afternoons, before a nice clearing late this weekend.
Conditions will quiet down Thursday night, leading to a mostly dry Friday morning. A repeat performance of afternoon storms will come on Friday, before slow clearing into the weekend.
Saturday will bring a few late day showers/storms, but the greatest coverage in rain will be to our east. Therefore rain chances drop to about 30%.
By Sunday we’ll be totally dry, but Saturday could still bring a few pop-up showers late day. All in all not a bad weekend, and the drier weather will stick around into next week.
