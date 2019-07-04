Lingering showers and storms remain possible the rest of the night, but safe to say we will be mostly dry after midnight.
Lows will be in the middle 60s to lower 70s with patchy fog developing by Friday morning.
Friday will feature a little less heat, more clouds and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms with highs in the middle and upper 80s.
This weekend will feature a nearly identical weather pattern with a touch more clouds than sun, highs near 90 and scattered afternoon and evening storms.
Most storms Friday through this weekend will be garden variety but an isolated strong or severe storm can't be ruled out.
Those similar storm chances will continue into the first half of next week, but should gradually diminish by mid to late week.
