Scattered storms will persist through this afternoon, before a drier weekend takes shape. Highs will stay near normal for this time of year in the 80s to low 90s.
Brief showers this morning should be few and far between, with early temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Generally dry weather should take hold through late morning, but the afternoon becomes active once again.
Storms develop after noon in the mountains and after 3PM for the Upstate. Any storm that forms could produce damaging wind and lots of lightning.
Conditions settle down for the weekend, as our rain chance drops to 20% for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be “normal” for the time of year, in the mid 80s to low 90s.
Storm chances increase once again next week, with the summer heat sticking around.
Currently the tropics remain quiet, but we are looking ahead to a potentially active season with NOAA increasing their total hurricanes. We’ll keep you posted if anything develops.
