Scattered storms will persist through Friday, before a drier weekend takes shape! Highs will be near normal for this time of year.
Expect storms to linger tonight, but calm down after midnight. Friday looks to be active once again, with storms development after noon in the mountains and after 3PM for the Upstate. Any storm that forms could produce damaging wind and lots of lightning.
Conditions settle down for the weekend, as our rain chance drops from 40% to 20% for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be “normal” for the time of year, in the mid 80s to low 90s.
Storm chances increase once again next week, with the intense summer heat sticking around.
Currently the tropics remain quiet, but we are looking ahead to a potentially active season with NOAA increasing their total hurricanes. We’ll keep you posted if anything develops!
