Rain chances continue through Saturday, with a few storms possible as well. Expect clearing by early next week.
This morning holds on to clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Through the day, isolated rain and storms pop up mainly in the late afternoon, with limited risk for storms to turn severe. Highs reach 77 Upstate and 733 in the mountains. Rain tapers off overnight.
A line of heavy rain and storms will move through the area on Saturday, with the worst of the rain and severe weather to our southwest. However, we could still get a couple stronger storms and heavy downpours across northeast Georgia and parts of the western Upstate (Oconee, Pickens, Anderson, Abbeville) through mid-afternoon. Conditions dry out by Saturday evening.
Sunday should be dry and pleasant with some less humid air working its way in! Expect sunny skies and highs in the 70s area-wide.
Sunday night brings back chilly temps with lows in the 45-50 degree range. Nice, pollen-full weather will dominate next week before more rain late Wednesday.
