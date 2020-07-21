Heat and storm chances continue for the rest of the week!
Storms should fade away by 7-8 PM this evening, followed by warm and muggy conditions and lows in the 60s and 70s.
That'll be followed by another hot and muggy day Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s with 'feels like' temps in the 100s.
Be safe in the heat and be sure to provide lots of water for yourself and your pets. Also check in on your elderly friends, and any neighbors who might not have working AC.
This will help fuel more afternoon showers and storms Wednesday with a lower threat of severe weather.
A similar weather pattern continues for much of the week, with the heat slightly backing off by Friday into the 80s and lower 90s. Shower and storm coverage should decrease somewhat by this weekend as highs stay in the lower 90s.
Expect a slight uptick in PM storms throughout the first half of next week.
