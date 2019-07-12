Storm threat will continue into the weekend, but lessen a bit for Sunday. Highs will remain hot, but near normal for this time of year.
Tonight expect scattered showers with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday will begin with a few clouds, but we should get ample sunshine through the day. Highs will reach 90 for the Upstate and 84 in the mountains with scattered storms developing after 1PM. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary threats.
Sunday should bring a slight lull in the rain, but we could still see a couple showers or isolated storms. Highs will get into the low to upper 80s.
The classic summer pattern will continue into next week with seasonably hot temperatures and about a 30% chance for storms each afternoon. There is a small chance we could absorb some moisture from the remnants of Barry. If so, that would bring some more numerous t-storms toward middle of next week.
