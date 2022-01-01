Much of Saturday is quiet, with only a few showers, but another strong system moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning. Best chance for strong storms will be between midnight and 6AM.
Rain and storms will roll through, and linger into part of Sunday daytime. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s, then upper 60s on Sunday.
As the system wraps up, most will dry out late Sunday, but parts of the mountains will transition to snow toward the evening and Sunday night. 2 to 3 inches could fall in the highest elevations, with light snow accumulations in the valleys.
Much colder air filters into the region early next week with 40s and 50s for highs, with 20s and 30s for 30s. Winter returns next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.