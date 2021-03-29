For the overnight hours we're looking at clear skies and chilly conditions with lows in the in the low 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s in the mountains.
Tuesday we'll see clouds increasing, but it stays mainly dry outside of a stray shower in the evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s and at night holding in the 50s.
A more significant system moves in on Wednesday, bringing widespread rain and storms, with some strong to severe possible. Highs reach the 60s to around 70 degrees. Storms will taper off in the evening hours with much colder conditions by Thursday morning. Lows will be near 40 in the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains.
It clears out and turns colder on Thursday, with some brief, light TN/NC border snow possible. Highs hold in the 40s and 50s. By Friday morning we're looking at a hard freeze and frost with lows in the low to mid 20s in the mountains and low 30s in the Upstate.
Friday through Easter Sunday looks great! We'll see tons of sunshine and and highs in the 50s and 60s for the Upstate and lows 40s and 50s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 30s for the Upstate and 20s in the mountains.
