Severe storms are possible overnight, but will clear out for Thursday. Another round of storms is possible on Friday into the weekend.
A front approaches tonight and could bring a couple strong thunderstorms with it, however better severe threat will be to our west. Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes could come with the line of storms that moves through between 9PM and 3AM.
Only small rain chances for Thursday, but another strong system moves in for late Saturday into Sunday. Some rain and even mountain snow is possible, along with a few t-storms. We’ll fine tune the timing of the nasty weather so you can plan ahead for your New Year’s weekend events.
