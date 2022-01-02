We're watching a sharp cold front trigger heavy rain and storms across our area. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and vivid lightning will move through, exiting around 8am. There's a low (but not zero) chance of an isolated tornado. Temperatures are very warm, mainly in the 60s.
Once this system moves through, we'll see a lull in the activity for a part of Sunday, with rain picking up in the evening again. As that happens, colder air will build in and the mountains will transition to snow toward the late evening and Sunday night. 2 to 3 inches could fall in the highest elevations, with light snow accumulations in the valleys. Highs Sunday are in the 60s to around 70, but a sharp drop at night into the 20s and 30s by Monday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning for upwards of 5" of snow is in place for Graham, Swain, Haywood, Madison, Buncombe, northern Jackson, Yancey, and Mitchell counties above 3500' from 10pm until noon Monday. The lower elevations in those counties, plus Macon, lower Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Polk, Rutherford, and McDowell counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory for the same time frame, expecting 1-3".
Winter temperatures return next week, Much colder air filters into the region early next week with 40s and 50s for highs, with 20s and 30s for lows. Winter returns next week!
