Rain chances continue through Saturday, with a few storms possible as well. Expect clearing and cooler conditions by early next week.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Lows will drop to 51-58 area-wide by early Friday morning. Through the day on Friday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, with highs reaching the low to upper 70s. A few showers and storms could develop late day, but coverage looks to be isolated with chances at about 30%.
A line of heavy rain and storms will be poised to move by the area on Saturday, with the worst of the rain and severe weather to our southwest. However, we could still get a couple storms and heavy downpours across northeast Georgia and parts of the western Upstate (Oconee, Pickens, Anderson, Abbeville) through 2PM. Conditions look mostly dry by late afternoon Saturday.
Sunday should be dry and pleasant with some less humid air working its way in! Expect sunny skies and highs in the 70s area-wide.
Sunday night will be back to chilly temps with lows in the 45-50 range area-wide. Nice, pollen-full weather will dominate next week before more rain late Wednesday into Thursday.
